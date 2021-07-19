California State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.35 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Atlassian worth $49,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $260.64 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 325.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.