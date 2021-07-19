California State Teachers Retirement System Has $50.45 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $50,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $227.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

