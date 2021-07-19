California State Teachers Retirement System Has $53.67 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of CrowdStrike worth $53,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,844 shares of company stock worth $51,662,004. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

CRWD opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

