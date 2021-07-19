California State Teachers Retirement System Has $56.49 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Fastenal worth $56,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fastenal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,181,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

