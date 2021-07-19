California State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.65 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Welltower worth $57,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NYSE WELL opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

