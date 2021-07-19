California State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.65 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Welltower worth $57,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Welltower by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

WELL opened at $89.68 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

