California State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.13 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $58,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $188.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

