California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $51,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

LYB stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.