California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of CDW worth $46,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 37.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $419,725.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

