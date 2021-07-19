California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $388.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

