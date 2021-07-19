California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,416 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $50,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

