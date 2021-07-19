California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 687 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $49,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,448.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $853.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,459.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,333.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.