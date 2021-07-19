Calix (CALX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Calix has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.240-0.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.24-0.28 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61. Calix has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.56.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

