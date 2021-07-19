Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,090.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $50,090.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.00 or 0.05928637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00135463 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.