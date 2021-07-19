Canaccord Genuity Increases Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.75

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTL. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

CVE HTL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.86. The company had a trading volume of 137,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,531. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.11 million and a PE ratio of 124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$2.18.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.