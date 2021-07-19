Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.18

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 105710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41. The firm has a market cap of C$570.99 million and a PE ratio of 28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.34.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.99 million. Research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 140.62%.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

