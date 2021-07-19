Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 381907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

