Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$68.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$68.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.06.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.95 on Monday, hitting C$60.64. 137,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,510. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.78. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$42.22 and a one year high of C$62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

