Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.15.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$131.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$131.99. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

