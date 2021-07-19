Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.04% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.25.

TSE CNQ traded down C$1.73 on Monday, reaching C$39.12. 4,033,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,662. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.38. The firm has a market cap of C$46.35 billion and a PE ratio of 20.73.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

