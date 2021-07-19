Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Up to $22.68

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $23.51. Canon shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 2,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Canon alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.