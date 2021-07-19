Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Up to $22.68

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $23.51. Canon shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 2,401 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.