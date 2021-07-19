Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Cowen

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cowen from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEED. Cfra decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.78.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of TSE:WEED traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 632,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,317. The company has a market cap of C$9.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.01. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.