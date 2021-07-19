Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,336 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

