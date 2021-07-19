Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $247.96 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.