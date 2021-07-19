Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 4,317 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $238.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.36 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock valued at $81,574,347. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

