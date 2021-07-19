Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5,260.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $388.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.90. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.