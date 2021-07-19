Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $290.06 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $295.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.