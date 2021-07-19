Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $362.81 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

