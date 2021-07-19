Capital Analysts LLC Buys Shares of 13,675 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

