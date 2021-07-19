Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $296.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.33 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.91.

