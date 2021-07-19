Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $876,815.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,003 shares of company stock worth $2,105,433 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

SPLK opened at $134.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.68. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

