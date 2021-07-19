Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $107.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $109.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.