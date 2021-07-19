Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

