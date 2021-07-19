Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 427,537 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,610.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 373,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,078 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

GTO opened at $57.41 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88.

