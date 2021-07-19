Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

STZ opened at $224.01 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.