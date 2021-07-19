Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

