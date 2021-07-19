Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

