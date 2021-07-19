Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 699.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,795,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,794,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

