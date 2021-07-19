Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

