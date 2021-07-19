Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 54,277.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

