Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3,166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

