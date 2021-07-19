Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $80,675,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Equinix by 112.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,266,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $419,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.9% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 47,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,501 shares of company stock worth $14,799,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $831.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $780.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 181.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

