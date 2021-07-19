Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $103.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $105.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.