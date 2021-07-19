Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 12,284 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 457.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.18. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

