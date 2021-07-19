Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,807 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $189.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

