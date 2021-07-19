Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 53,120 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8,109.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 482,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

