Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

ESPO opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

