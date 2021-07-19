Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

