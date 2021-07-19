Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $160.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

