Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

